Joe Hendry Reveals How He Got Randy Orton's Endorsement Following WWE WrestleMania 41 Match
Joe Hendry shocked the wrestling world Sunday, appearing as Randy Orton's surprise opponent for his match at WWE WrestleMania 41.
The TNA World Champion was reportedly handpicked by Orton himself to stand across the squared-circle on the biggest stage, giving him his first singles match on the WWE main roster after appearing in the Royal Rumble match in February.
Hendry replaced Kevin Owens, who missed WrestleMania after suffering a career-threatening neck injury.
Even though Hendry lost in a little more than three minutes, by all accounts, the match went well. He was asked about the reception to the match on Ariel Helwani's show Wednesday, and Hendry alluded to all parties being pleased with the outcome.
"I don't want to speak for Randy, that would be something that he would answer," Hendry said. "But from my perspective, I can only speak from my perspective, my understanding is that he was extremely happy with how it went. We clicked immediately. We were on the same page, which was an awesome thing. He was so amazing to work with."
Hendry would note that he's worked with some of the best the business has to offer, and that Orton is among them. He also shot down the notion he was "buried" by losing to Orton in the manner he did. In fact, it may have even been an endorsement.
"Again, I often find this with top, top talents. Like when I worked with Kurt Angle, they're just so great to work with," he said. "And look, people are saying, 'well, Joe Hendry lost quickly.' John Cena lost quickly at WrestleMania. It's about creating moments. And you know what this business is.
"At the end, when Randy does my spin and then does his pose, people who know what wrestling is know that was Randy giving his seal of approval."
Hendry appeared on Tuesday night's edition of WWE NXT as well, confronting Trick Williams.
