Joe Tessitore To Miss This Week's WWE Smackdown
Joe Tessitore will be notably absent from his usual role on WWE SmackDown this Friday, February 14, which is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
The Valentine's Day episode will feature Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's title against Nia Jax as well as two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches that include Damian Priest, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a triple0threat match and Naomi versus Chelsea Green.
Instead of appearing on SmackDown, Tessitore will be voicing ESPN's coverage of Top Tank Boxing from the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The card's main event features Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis. Tessitore will be on the mic alongside Timothy Bradley Jr, Bernardo Osuna, and Mark Kriegel instead of his usual Smackdown partners.
As of now, WWE has not announced who will replace Tessitore on the show, although it would be safe to presume it would be Michael Cole.
WWE SmackDown Match Card (February 14, 2025)
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax
- Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu
- Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs Chelsea Green
