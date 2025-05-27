John Cena And Cody Rhodes' Next WWE SmackDown Appearances Confirmed
This past weekend during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE for the first since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.
It was the first time that Cena and Rhodes have been in the same venue together since WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. And now, we know when the two of them will be in the same place at the same time again.
WWE has confirmed that both Cena and Rhodes will be a part of this Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee.
It was announced at the conclusion of last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event that Cena and Rhodes will compete against each other once again next month at WWE's Money In The Bank PLE.
Cena will team with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money In The Bank, which takes place on June 7th at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The Intuit Dome was the site of the Raw on Netflix debut back in January.
Money In The Bank is also set to feature both the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches, as well as Becky Lynch challenging Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Announces New Ticket, Venue & Date Info For Massive Weekend Takeover In Atlanta
Latest Update On Asuka's WWE Return
Huge WWE Worlds Collide Gaffe Spoils AAA Mega Championship Match Result
How To Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream