John Cena Reacts To R-Truth’s Shocking WWE Release
John Cena has shared his reaction to R-Truth’s WWE release.
Truth (aka Ron Killings) stunned the professional wrestling world on Sunday when he announced on X that he had been released by WWE, thus ending his 17-year run with the company after he re-signed back in 2008.
This came a little over a week after he went one-on-one with Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, with the current Undisputed WWE Champion scoring the victory. The entire storyline was built around Cena being Truth’s “childhood hero” and the latter looking to knock some sense into the champ after his shocking heel turn earlier this year at Elimination Chamber.
However, WWE’s decision not to renew Truth’s contract was not a storyline, and there has been plenty of online backlash, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H taking a lot of heat from fans on social media.
A host of WWE superstars have also reacted to Truth’s exit, and now, you can add Cena to that list.
Cena took to Instagram early Monday morning to react to the surprising development, with the WWE legend simply sharing a photo of Truth in the middle of the ring at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
According to a report from Fightful, there was complete shock and disbelief within WWE at Truth’s contract not being renewed, while stating that Truth was “confused” by the decision. Of course, he wasn’t the only WWE superstar to announce his exit.
It was later revealed that Carlito will also not be brought back by the company when his contract expires in two weeks.
