WWE Announces Additional Live Events For Raw, SmackDown & NXT On The Road To WrestleMania 41
The WWE Road to WrestleMania just got a bit longer.
On Friday, the company announced additional live events ahead of WrestleMania 41 is Las Vegas. The new additions are as follows:
- NXT - Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia - Tuesday, January 28
- WWE Raw - Heritage Bank Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio - Monday, February 24
- WWE Smackdown - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario - Friday, February 28
MORE: When Is WrestleMania? All The Details On WrestleMania 41
- WWE Raw - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York - Monday, March 3
- WWE Raw - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York - Monday, March 10
- WWE Smackdown - Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois - Friday, April 4
- WWE Raw - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California - Monday, April 14
Notably, a live NXT outside of the WWE Performance Center is on this list. Since the brand moved to the CW Network in the fall of last year, it's been on the road for a handful of shows including most recently inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia -- commonly known as the ECW Arena.
NXT also ran live television shows last year from Chicago and St. Louis. Those shows both coincided with the brand's premiere on CW.
WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.
