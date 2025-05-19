Kairi Sane Makes WWE Return Monday Night, Set For Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
Kairi Sane's return to a WWE ring appears to be imminent.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion hasn't been on WWE television this year following suffering an arm injury, and hasn't wrestled since December. Now, she is on her way back to WWE TV.
The company announced on social media Monday that Sane was in Greenville, S.C., showing video of her arriving at the venue where Monday Night Raw is being held. She will be in a Money in the Bank qualifier against Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley.
The timing for a return is especially interesting. While the company had not officially teased her return to this point, rumors have ciruclated she and fellow Damage CTRL stablemate Asuka could be on their way back to WWE after successfully rehabbing their injuries. While there is no update on Asuka at this moment, Sane's return only further fuels those rumors.
Sane noted last month on social media she tore a ligament in her thumb.
“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before," she said in a post.
Sane did require surgery, but appears to have fully completed her rehab and recovery.
The 36-year-old returns to a different landscape in WWE. Her other stablemate Iyo Sky is now WWE Women's World Champion, while Dakota Kai was released from the company alongside several others earlier this month. It is unknown at this time whether or not Damage CTRL will remain a unit.
The second MITB qualifying match on Raw tonight will see Becky Lynch take on Natalya and Roxanne Perez.
