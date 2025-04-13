Kairi Sane Provides Health Update & More Info On Why She's Been Off WWE TV
Kairi Sane is expressing gratitude for how strong she feels following surgery earlier this year.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media early Sunday morning and revealed that she had a torn ligament in her thumb repaired a few months back.
As she continues to work her way back to the ring, Sane took time to thank the doctor who performed the surgery and remark on the spectacular job that he did.
“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before."- Kairi Sane on X
Sane continued:
"I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”
Kairi Sane has not competed in WWE since this past December. She was originally supposed to take part in the Women's United States Championship Tournament, but was pulled and written off television via a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective.
A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider said that WWE was hopeful that both Sane and JD McDonagh would soon be medically cleared to return to the ring. When they exactly they would return, was still uncertain.
Sane's Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair a week from today at WrestleMania 41.
