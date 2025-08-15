Karrion Kross And Scarlett's Indy Rates Raise Questions Over WWE Departures
Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been the talk of the pro wrestling world since leaving WWE earlier this month due to their contract not be renewed by the company.
Kross and Scarlett have gained popularity amongst wrestling fans because of their departure, but bizarre circumstances around their contract situation persist -- leading many to question whether or not the duo is really gone from WWE.
According to The Wrestling Observer, Kross and Scarlett are charging steep rates for independent wrestling appearances. One indy promoter reportedly told The Wrestling Observer that after speaking with the duo about doing business with them, they didn't buy that both were truly gone from WWE.
Karrion Kross speculation is rampant
Whether Kross and Scarlett's contract situation with WWE is a shoot or a work has been a hot topic that has led to much speculation. Kross wrestled for WWE recently at the SummerSlam PLE, but was unsuccessful and lost to Sami Zayn.
This week, Kross told Ariel Helwani that is contract with WWE did expire and was not renewed, but that he was offered a new deal days before the contract was set to expire. According to Kross, that new deal did not factor in a new contract for Scarlett -- Kross's real life wife and a significant part of the Karrion Kross act in WWE.
MORE: Karrion Kross And Scarlett's First Announced Appearance After WWE Exit Revealed
In the same interview with Helwani, Kross noted that he had not been able to speak with Triple H about his contract renewal. Kross said that WWE dropped a middle man into the mix and that that person communicated between the two parties.
Is Karrion Kross really gone from WWE? Kross told Helwani that he very much was and that him leaving isn't part of WWE storylines.
Karrion Kross first joined WWE in 2020 and started work on the NXT brand soon after. Kross was a fixture of NXT and became NXT Champion on two occasions. Kross joined the main roster in 2021, but was uncerimoniously beaten by Jeff Hardy in a mere two minutes, while he was the NXT Champion.
Kross stayed on the main roster, but was released from his WWE contract at the end of 2021. Kross rejoined WWE in 2022 and has been a part of the company ever since then.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
Limited Details Emerge On Naomi’s Canceled Match On WWE Raw
Update On The Hardy Boyz And Dudley Boyz TNA Match At Bound For Glory (Exclusive)
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream