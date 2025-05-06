Wrestling On FanNation

Kevin Owens Rips Seth Rollins' New Faction On Social Media During WWE Raw

Kevin Owens cooked the new Seth Rollins faction for having bad tans on WWE Raw.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Kevin Owens may be out of action with a serious neck injury, but he still has his sense of humor.

KO took to social media during this week's episode of WWE Raw to make fun of the various spray tans that members of the new Seth Rollins faction have gotten in the last two weeks.

"Dear Seath Rollins," Owens wrote on X. "Do you also plan on getting an absolutley insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you!"

Last week on Raw, Bron Breakker sported a brand new tan that made him look nearly orange on television. This week, it was Paul Heyman's turn.

Heyman cut a promo in the ring with Jey Uso to start WWE Raw on Netflix this week and looked almost as orange as Breakker last week. Heyman explained to Jey why he turned on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and also secured a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match for Rollins.

Heyman joined Rollins at WrestleMania when he helped Rollins beat both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of night one. Heyman hit low blows on both of his former friends to join Rollins. On the night after WrestleMania, Breakker joined the faction that has since taken control of the show.

Kevin Owens is currently sidelined from WWE due to recovering from neck surgery. He was originally scheduled for a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but was forced to withdraw because of that injury. There is no timetable for his return.

Published
Zack Heydorn
