Linda McMahon Files Motion To Dismiss Ring Boy Lawsuit
The attorney's for Linda McMahon have filed a motion to dismiss the ring boy lawsuit.
Post Wrestling is reporting that Linda McMahon's legal team is arguing that the suit should be dismissed due to McMahon lacking a connection to Maryland, which is where the suit is filed. This is a significant development due to the state's statue of limitation laws in child abuse cases. Most states have time limits for those types of cases, but Maryland does not.
“What stands out from the Complaint, however,” Linda McMahon’s attorneys state, “is that it lacks: any basis for personal jurisdiction over Defendants in Maryland, and any plausible claim for relief.”- Post Wrestling Report
The ring boy lawsuit was brought on Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, WWE, and TKO Group in October of last year. Five former ring boys allege that they were sexually abused by Mel Phillips -- a WWE employee -- in the 1980s. Phillips died in 2012 and the five former ring boys are looking to hold WWE accountable for his actions.
According to Post Wrestling "McMahon’s declaration asserts that she may have briefly held a license in Maryland in 2004 related to conducting wrestling events and that she rented an apartment in the state from 1970 to 1972. However, she argues that without any other ties, her limited connection to the state doesn’t suffice for the case to continue in the jurisdiction where the plaintiffs’ legal claims may be most viable."
Linda McMahon is the current Secretary of Education in the Trump Administration
