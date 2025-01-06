Liv Morgan Expecting Surprises During WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
The hype around the WWE Raw on Netflix premier has been building for months.
With the show just hours away, fans and superstars alike are all wondering the same thing: Who will show up and what will happen?
Triple H has booked a show worthy of a Premium Live Event, headlined by Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat and CM Punk vs Seth Rollins. Liv Morgan will also defend her title against Rhea Ripley, while Drew McIntyre will take on Jey Uso.
Then there are the confirmed appearances that include John Cena, The Rock and Logan Paul, and rumored returns which include Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others.
Speaking to TV Insider, WWE Women's World Champion Live Morgan spoke about the show and its potential surprises.
I know there’s definitely a few tricks up WWE’s sleeves. With WWE, you never know who’s going to show up, or what you can expect, so I’m kind of in for the surprises just like everyone else. I’m excited to see what happens. I’m excited to see who shows up.- Liv Morgan
MORE: Triple H Answers The Question Everyone's Been Asking About WWE Raw's Runtime On Netflix
Morgan was also excited for WWE and its superstars to be introduced to a new and huge audience.
"What I’m excited about is all of the new potential viewers that are going be tuning in. Whether you’re joining us on Netflix because you’re already watching wrestling, or whether you’re going to pick it up because you’re just scrolling and you’re like, “Oh, nostalgia,” or if you’re like me and you choose something maybe you wouldn’t typically watch because you feel like you’ve watched everything and then you fall in love and become obsessed with it….I’m so excited for people to have that experience in watching Monday Night RAW, and seeing the amazing product that we put on week after week, and experiencing the energy of the live TV universe. I’m really excited for everyone to see us, genuinely. I feel like it hasn’t really sunken in yet. This is going to be a big deal, you know?"- Liv Morgan
Tonight's episode of WWE Raw kicks of at 8pm EST on Netflix.
