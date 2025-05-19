Logan Paul Explains Why Fans Wanted Him Released From WWE
Logan Paul is one win away from becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but he says some fans are unhappy he's even in the company in the first place.
Paul has never been one to shy away from controversy. He made headlines for his YouTube antics long before even joining WWE, and has been one of the promotion's most hated heels since joining back in 2021.
This has led to him often receiving the ire of fans, especially as he is put in prominent positions like his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show.
Moreover, Paul is well aware of the blowback he frequently faces.
The 30-year-old took to his podcast Impaulsive with guest Adin Ross, and mentioned that some of the hatred from fans has been so intense, that he believes many wanted him fired.
“Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion," he said. "That would just be ridiculous.”
Paul was referring to the recent round of WWE talent and office cuts that saw the releases of the likes of Braun Strowman, Shotzi, among many others. He, however, reportedly re-signed with the company on a three-year deal back in 2023, and has the business partnership with WWE through his PRIME energy drink.
He is also confirmed for the May 19 edition of Raw.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Names WWE Hall of Famer as His Favourite Wrestler
Kevin Owens Provides Update As He Still Awaits Neck Surgery
WWE LFG Winners Tyra Mae Steele & Jasper Troy Discuss Their Journey To NXT Contracts (Exclusive)