Logan Paul Victorious Over AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul has a two-year WrestleMania winning streak going after defeating AJ Styles this year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
At WrestleMania, Paul was able to catch Styles with a strong right hook punch and followed that with his Paulverizer for the victory. During the match, a member of Paul's entourage attempted to interfere on his behalf, but was thwarted by a surprising figure.
Karrion Kross appeared ringside and stopped that interference from happening. Styles and Kross had been at odds for the last few weeks, with Styles defeating Kross on an episode of Raw earlier this month.
After Kross got involved to help Styles, Styles shoved the entourage member to the ground and then turned his attention to Kross. Kross pleaded with him to win the match, but Styles responded by just punching him in the face.
Styles was distracted by the antics outside of the ring and when he got in the ring, he got clocked by a Paul punch. Paul then hit the Paulverizer and made the cover for the victory.
Last year at WrestleMania 40, Paul retained the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match. HIs other WrestleMania win was against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match with The Miz at WrestleMania 38. Paul wrestled and lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.
