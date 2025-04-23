Lyria Valkyria Breaks Silence On Becky Lynch Heel Turn
WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has now broken her silence on Becky Lynch's heel turn.
'The Man' made her long-expected return on Sunday at WrestleMania 41 by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria, taken the belts from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. 24 hours later, Lynch was beater her down in the middle of the ring.
MORE: WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
The attack occurred after Lynch and Valkyria faced off against Morgan and Rodriguez a day later on WWE Raw. This time around, however, the two were defeated after Morgan pinned Valkyria for the win. As the victors celebrated, Lynch struck Valkyria with a clothesline before beating her down with multiple Manhandle Slams.
Valkyria took to social media yesterday, breaking her silence on the stunning turn of events. In her post, she wrote:
Take in every moment. Turns out you can lose a LOT in three seconds.- @Real_Valkyria on X
Short lived, but it still happened.
Lyra 2 Belts at WRESTLEMANIA🪶
What's next for Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria?
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
The Rock Reveals Why He Wasn't At WWE WrestleMania 41
John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement
Bayley's Original Damage CTRL Plans Included Toni Storm & Others