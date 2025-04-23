Wrestling On FanNation

Lyria Valkyria Breaks Silence On Becky Lynch Heel Turn

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has now broken her silence on Becky Lynch's heel turn.

'The Man' made her long-expected return on Sunday at WrestleMania 41 by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria, taken the belts from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. 24 hours later, Lynch was beater her down in the middle of the ring.

The attack occurred after Lynch and Valkyria faced off against Morgan and Rodriguez a day later on WWE Raw. This time around, however, the two were defeated after Morgan pinned Valkyria for the win. As the victors celebrated, Lynch struck Valkyria with a clothesline before beating her down with multiple Manhandle Slams.

Valkyria took to social media yesterday, breaking her silence on the stunning turn of events. In her post, she wrote:

Take in every moment. Turns out you can lose a LOT in three seconds.

Short lived, but it still happened.

Lyra 2 Belts at WRESTLEMANIA🪶

@Real_Valkyria on X

What's next for Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria?

SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

