Major Change Coming To Future WWE Royal Rumble Events?
A major shift for future WWE Royal Rumble events could be in the works.
Back in early December, TKO Group executive Mark Shapiro spoke about making additional WWE premium live events two nights. In an appearance at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference, Shapiro said on the subject:
"Definitely opportunities for that. It's all a progression, a natural evolution. WrestleMania was a big hit for us to expand. As you look at all these PLEs, depending the partner, I think there is absolutely an opportunity to advance some of them to two days. We're in a good place with our storylines. The way it weaves through is WrestleMania is the culmination and then a new season begins. You use Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night's Main Event, the PLEs to all weave a long form story around multiple storylines and characters driving that discussion and narrative. It also gives us the opportunity to launch new names and bring back names.- TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?
Fightful Select is now reporting that the Royal Rumble is one of the events that have been discussed. The report notes, however, that there is no information indicating just how far those talks have gone.
WWE Ran their first two-night WrestleMania back in 2020, with the format sticking ever since. This year's SummerSlam is also slated to be a two-night event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Most WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Of All Time, In A Single Match, And By Year
Complete List of WWE Royal Rumble Winners
WWE Rumors: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Being Discussed For Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Rumors: Will AJ Styles Return At The Royal Rumble Saturday?