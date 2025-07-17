Major Update On WWE Using Omos In The Near Future
It has been a long time since wrestling fans have seen WWE Superstar Omos in action. Per a new report, though, that may be about to change.
Omos last wrestled a match on Jan. 25 of this year, his final match in a month-long excursion into NOAH in Japan. He held the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris during that run, but has not been used by WWE since.
It appears he may be set for another trip to wrestle abroad, however.
WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that WWE creative has started to discuss plans for Omos, including getting him reps in the recently acquired Lucha Libre AAA. The idea, per WrestleVotes, would be to get him matches outside of the traditional WWE bubble in order to re-establish him as a special attraction for the company to once again use in the future.
The 33-year-old hasn't been used by WWE on television since April of 2024, when he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. He did note back in June that he recently signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, so despite his TV absence, it does appear he is wanted as part of the fold at some point.
The 7-foot-3 WWE Superstar made his official TV in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 with AJ Styles, winning the Raw Tag Team Championship from The New Day. He would later associate with MVP, and even had a WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
