Michelle McCool Hated Brock Lesnar Breaking The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania Streak
It took Brock Lesnar just three minutes to alter the course of pro wrestling history at WrestleMania XXX.
The former WWE Champion pinned WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in a shocking upset, ending Taker's iconic WrestleMania undefeated streak at 21-0. The match ending is one of the most memorable and controversial ever in WWE and is still heavily debated among fans to this day as to whether or not Lesnar should have broken the streak (or if it should have ever been broken at all).
WWE legend Michelle McCool got a firsthand look at the process, as she's Undertaker's wife. She told Chris Van Vliet on his podcast "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" she did know ahead of time the streak would be broken, and it didn't sit well with her.
"I did. I think he told me early in the afternoon, when they made that decision I was hot," she told Van Vliet. "Why? That doesn’t make sense! And of course, he's like, 'His business. That's his call.'"
McCool also discussed the rumors Edge was supposed to end the streak at WrestleMania XXIV, but noted he turned down the opportunity to do so.
"I knew that it had been pitched that Edge break the streak years prior," McCool said. "But Adam said 'no, there's no rhyme or reason that I need to break the streak, that the streak needs to be broken, that I want to have any part of that.' And he didn't. Mad respect, but, yeah, not a good night."
The Undertaker's in-ring days may be over, but he's now turning his attention to being a coach as part of "WWE LFG."
