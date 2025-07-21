MJF Teases Happy Gilmore 2 Movie Details Ahead Of Netflix Premiere
The world is days away from the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" on Netflix, and several pro wrestlers are set to appear in the film. Namely, one of AEW's biggest names in MJF.
The No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship will have a prominent role in the movie, playing one of Adam Sandler's sons. WWE stars Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella are also confirmed to appear, but it will be Friedman who will share major screen time with the titular character.
Appearing on PIX 11 in New York City ahead of the film's premiere, MJF opened up about some of the movie's plot details and what role Sandler's "sons" will play in it.
"What I'll say is, we find the Gilmore family in a very interesting predicament. And I think that's a little less vague, but still kind of vague? But a little less vague. Vague enough to make you want to view it," he joked.
The 29-year-old Friedman has been expanding into the acting universe, and had a small role in the critically-acclaimed Zac Efron film "The Iron Claw," chronicling the story of the legendary Von Erich family. Little is known about "Happy Gilmore 2" and its plot, but MJF guarantees audiences are going to love it.
"We don't want to ruin anything. Because this is going to be a huge hit. It's going to be the No. 1 comedy in the world, because it's incredible, and it's funny, and [the other brothers are] so great, and I'm so great. Because I'm the best, and they're there," he said, tapping into his wrestling character.
"No, it was honestly a truly great experience. I mean, we were laughing every single day. So I just can't wait for that laughter to be shared with the whole world."
The film premieres on Netflix on July 25.
