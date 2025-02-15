Naomi And Damian Priest Both Qualify For Elimination Chamber On WWE Smackdown
Naomi and Damian Priest have both punched their ticket to the WWE Elimination Chamber.
On this week's episode of Smackdown, Naomi defeated Chelsea Green in the opening match to earn a spot in the women's Chamber match. Bayley, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan have already qualified.
The winner will earn a shot at Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Tiffany Stratton's title is no longer an option due to Charlotte Flair choosing her as her WrestleMania opponent.
Naomi won the back and forth match after connecting with a split leg moonsault off the top rope.
As for Priest, he defeated Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a triple threat match to earn his spot in the Chamber. He now joins CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul with the winner earning a shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
In the match, Priest had to fend off Solo Sikoa and other members of The New Bloodline. Cody Rhodes ran down to the ring and helped even the odds -- especially opposite Sikoa. Priest hit Strowman with South of Heaven to earn the victory.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Is Expected To Sign With AEW
Sexyy Red Was Reportedly Offered A Permanent Role As A Wrestler In WWE
Major Road To WrestleMania Matches Announced For Gunther, CM Punk And Seth Rollins
Triple H Surprises The Undertaker And Michelle McCool With Major Announcement Live On ESPN