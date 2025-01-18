New Matches And Segments Announced For WWE Raw On Netflix Next Week
WWE has added new matches and segments to an already stacked episode of WWE Raw on Netflix next week.
After losing to Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Dakota Kai will team up with Iyo Sky to take on Pure Fusion Collective. PFC took out Damage CNTRL member Kairi Sane. Kai and Sky will look for revenge in this tag match encounter.
WWE has not announced which PFC members will compete in the match.
Also, Sami Zayn will address the WWE Universe. Zayn defeated The Miz last week on Raw, but was also called out by Seth Rollins. Rollins told Zayn that he helped Roman Reigns become the Tribal Chief again, but then asked him when he was going to start helping himself.
Finally, the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will appear on Raw for the first time since winning the championship and making history. WWE hasn't confirmed whether or not Valkyria will wrestle or just cut a promo in the ring.
These three segments already join a stacked card which features Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day in action, and the return of JBL to WWE Raw.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Shawn Michaels Set For Major Appearance At Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Hopes For "Game-Changing" John Cena Moment During WWE Retirement Tour
Logan Paul Trolls Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena And Others Backstage At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
4 Facts About Roman Reigns' Impressive WWE Royal Rumble Resume