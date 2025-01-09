Wrestling On FanNation

New WWE Partnership Will Use Shared Reality To Put Fans Ringside For Royal Rumble

Fans won't have to be in Indianapolis next month to sit front row and watch CM Punk and John Cena compete in the Royal Rumble.

Rick Ucchino

Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; CM Punk reacts during the Men s Royal Rumble match at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
WWE and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media and entertainment company, announced a multi-year partnership Thursday that will see WWE Premium Live Events delivered to fans via Shared Reality.

Fans attending WWE events at Cosm’s experiential venues in Dallas and Los Angeles will be transported ringside to arenas and stadiums around the world.

According to a press release from both companies, Cosm’s two facilities feature large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes. Each with the capability to bridge virtual and physical worlds by merging state-of-the-art visuals with the energy and atmosphere of the live crowd. 

Cosm Experience
Cosm Experience / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“At Cosm, we bring fans together to experience the biggest and best events in the world, wherever those events may be taking place,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Cosm. “Now, we get to showcase the WWE in Shared Reality, delivering another incredible way for fans to experience their shared passion.”

This new joint venture between WWE and Cosm will start with next month's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis as fans at Cosm Dallas will have the opportunity to sit in the front row down on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and watch CM Punk and John Cena compete in the annual men's over the top rope challenge.

“Cosm is redefining the future of fan experience,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE. “WWE Premium Live Events are larger than life, and with such an innovative partner in Cosm, we will collectively bring the energy of our biggest moments to an expanded WWE universe.” 

Tickets for Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber can be purchased immediately at Cosm.com. Ticketing information for WrestleMania 41 will be announced at a later date. 

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

