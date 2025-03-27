New WWE Smackdown Ring Announcer Revealed
WWE Smackdown has been looking for a new ring announcer since Lillian Garcia stepped away from the role earlier this month. It now appears it has its next voice.
Veteran live event host and announcer Mark Shunock revealed on social media Thursday that he will be the new voice of Smackdown. He will be going under the name "Mark Nash."
Shunock revealed he would be debuting this coming Friday.
Shunock has been a host in the Las Vegas area for several years now. He has worked with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights since 2017 as a host, and also hosted games and events for the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, he worked for Top Rank Boxing for more than seven years, wrapping up with the promotion in February.
A familiar face also lent her endorsement to Shunock.
Popular former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who left the company in 2024, weighed in on Shunock joining WWE.
Garcia had been holding down the fort on the SmackDown side since January after moving from Raw ahead its debut on Netflix. Garcia revealed in a recent interview that she'll be staying on with the company as the announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Belgian Kid Who Went Viral After John Cena Roasted Him On WWE Raw Speaks Out
Latest Update On Britt Baker's Contract Status With AEW
Saraya Discusses AJ Lee Friendship And Possible WWE Reunion [Exclusive]
Topps 1/1 Card Of Cody Rhodes Refusing To Sell His Soul To The Rock Surfaces