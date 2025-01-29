Nikki Garcia Says She Misses Being Nikki Bella And The WWE Ring
Nikki Bella says that she misses being "Nikki Bella" in WWE.
Bella spoke in detail to US Weekly about potentially returning to WWE, saying she felt all kinds of emotions when she was seated in the crowd for the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at the beginning of the month.
“I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels — I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.”- Nikki Bella on wrestling return
Bella hasn't wrestled in a WWE match since 2022. She was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match -- a match that was won by Ronda Rousey.
Bella had a history with Rousey to that point. Both women squared off multiple times for the WWE Women's Championship, with Rousey getting the best of Bella each time. The pinnacle of their encounters was the main event of the first-ever all-women PLE, Evolution.
Nikki Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion. She was a star of Total Divas and Total Bellas on E, but retired from the ring in 2019.
