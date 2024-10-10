NXT To Bring Back Historic Gimmick Next Week
The Havoc Wheel is returning to NXT.
WWE announced on Thursday afternoon that next week's episode of NXT will feature the return of The Havoc Wheel -- a random spin of the wheel match gimmick generator -- that will determine stipulations for various upcoming matches for the brand.
There are two matches scheduled for next week's NXT that may be impacted by the wheel. First, Stephanie Vaquer will make her live NXT in-ring debut in against Wren Sinclair. In addition, Nikkita Lyons will take on Lola Vice after they had a run-in with one another on this week's show.
The Havoc Wheel has been a staple NXT gimmick in October for the last few years. Last year, Gigi Dolin wrestled Blair Davenport in a Light's Out match due to the stipulation that the wheel randomly posed.
NXT premiered on CW Network two weeks ago to 895,000 viewers. This week with a show led by Randy Orton vs. Je'Von Evans, an appearance by Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, and an NXT North American Championship match between Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo, the show did 874,000 viewers.
This week's NXT went head-to-head with an hour of AEW Dynamite due to Dynamite moving off of Wednesday night because of the MLB playoffs. NXT trounced Dynamite in viewership with the AEW flagship show only securing 329,000 viewers on average.
