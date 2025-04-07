Ohio Valley Wrestling Acquired By Morley Sports Management
Former WWE developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), has been acquired by Morley Sports Management. Morely will operate as the majority shareholder of the promotion beginning on May 1.
Morley Sports Management announced the news with a press release on Monday morning.
Ohio Valley Wrestling has produced numerous top pro wrestling stars for WWE throughout the years. Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, CM Punk, Batista, Cody Rhodes and other former champions began their wrestling careers in OVW.
OVW was also featured in the popular Wrestlers show, which streamed on Netflix beginning in September of 2023. Al Snow ran the promotion and the OVW training school on the Wrestlers Netflix show and will continue in that role according to Morley.
"Led my Al Snow, the promotion remains littered with talent with whom we want to promote not just within Louisville and Kentucky, but across the US and Europe; and alongside the OVW Academy, provide a clear pathway for people anywhere to break into the industry in what is one of the leading environments to learn the trade," the press release said. "We want to build on the exposure created from Wrestlers on Netflix and take OVW's reach across the pond and beyond.
Two former OVW trainees, John Cena and Cody Rhodes, will meet in the the main event of WrestleMania 41 live from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, April 20.
