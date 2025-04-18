Paul Heyman Says A Key Title Is On The Line During WrestleMania Saturday Main Event
A championship belt won't be on the line when CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins takes place in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, but Paul Heyman says another key title will be.
During an interview with Uncrowned, Heyman spoke about the main event on Saturday and said that the title being pursued for Reigns, Punk, and Rollins is the wisdom of the wise man.
“If you really push the narrative, what's at stake in the main event of WrestleMania? What title is being pursued in the main event of Saturday night WrestleMania? The wisdom of the 'Wise Man."- Paul Heyman (h/t Fightful)
He continued:
I am loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I am loyal to my best friend, CM Punk. Just because I'm loyal to both does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to either. Loyalty is meant to be tested. I can be loyal to both and never be disloyal to either. And every day there is a temptation and the opportunity to be disloyal. Which is why the loyalty of the 'Wise Man' runs deepest and most passionate of all."
MORE: Update On Which Matches Will Open WWE WrestleMania 41
Heyman has been at the center of the build for the Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins at WrestleMania. When CM Punk last was the WWE Champion, Heyman was at his side as he went on a record run.
Heyman had a long run as "the advocate" for Brock Lesnar, but then joined Roman Reigns in 2020. Reigns immediately won the world championship with Heyman at his side he held that title for nearly four years.
At WrestleMania, Heyman will accompany CM Punk to the ring and be in his corner for the match. Punk helped Heyman and Reigns at Survivor Series in a match against the New Bloodline. In doing so, Punk was owed a favor and that favor was Heyman joining him at WrestleMania.
WrestleMania takes over Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
