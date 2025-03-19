Pete Dunne Set To Make Bloodsport Debut During WrestleMania Week
WWE star, Pete Dunne, is heading to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13 event during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. This will be Dunne's first appearance for GCW.
Josh Barnett broke the news Wednesday on social media.
"A 'Strong Style' Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham," Barnette wrote of Dunne on X. "He has no problem trading blows or submission holds - wherever the fight goes, this "Bruiserweight" wrestler is up for it. Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII."
Dunne will join Natalaya as another WWE star on the show. Last year, Shayna Basler took part in the event.
Dunne is a former NXT UK Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion. He joined WWE after the first-ever UK Classic event. After his run in NXT UK and regular NXT, Dunne was brought to the main roster.
Throughout the last couple months, Dunne has feuded with Penta and Ludwig Kaiser.
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport shows have become staple events during WrestleMania week inside the WrestleMania host city as part of GCW's The Collective -- a collection of a variety of different independent shows running under the same banner.
This year, Bloodsport 13 takes place on April 17 from the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas.
