Potential Spoiler on Bronson Reed's 9/2 Raw Replacement Following COVID Diagnosis
Bronson Reed was pulled from the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament earlier in the day Monday. Reed was set to challenge Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser for an opportunity to move to the next round, but he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and pulled from the show.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on X (video below) that Reed had been pulled from the match, but did not name who his replacement would be. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has potentially shed some light on who the mystery competitor will be.
As of 6 P.M. ET, Braun Strowman was listed on the internal rundown sheet for the show. Ross Sapp noted that Strowman could just be listed as a place holder, so nothing is guaranteed at this time.
Reed and Strowman fought to a no contest on last week's Raw and their battle carried them out into the parking lot where Reed ended up smashing 'The Monster Among Men' through the roof of a car with a massive Tsunami.
Is Strowman - speaking strictly kayfabe here - ready to compete after last week's vicious assault? We'll all find out together later this evening.
Monday Night Raw card for (9/2) as currently scheduled:
- WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. (Potentially) Braun Strowman
- WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL
- Julius Creed, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile of American Made vs. Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are also set for the show.
