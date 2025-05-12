Recently Released WWE Star Teased For MLW Appearance
Could Shotzi be heading to MLW?
A brand new video aired by the company would suggest that the answer to that question is a resounding "yes." The video featured a tank, which is a signature gimmick for Shotzi in WWE and elsewhere.
It also used the phrases "Hearts turn black," a play on her Blackheart last name, and the "the warning Shotz will be fired." The video was used to promote the MLW Summer of the Beasts events on June 26 in New York City.
Shotzi revealed last week that her contract with WWE would not be renewed. She has been a part of the NXT brand and WWE main roster during her time with the company.
MORE: Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE
Shotzi is a former WWE Women's NXT Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon. She was also utilized as a special host for specialty NXT events like Halloween Havoc.
Her departure from the company aligned with other talent releases like Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and others. However, those talents were cut from the roster and Shotzi's contract was simply not going to get re-upped after it expired.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (5/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Announces Additional Show For Saudi Arabia Night Of Champions Weekend
Latest Reporting On When Fans Can Expect Mina Shirakawa On AEW Programming
Wrestling World Pays Tribute To ECW Legend Sabu After He Dies, Aged 60