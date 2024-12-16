Becky Lynch Lands New Acting Role Amid Rumors Of A WWE Return
Becky Lynch is set to explore a whole new frontier.
The former WWE Women's World Champion took to social media Monday to announce that she's landed a new acting role amid her hiatus from professional wrestling.
Lynch is set to join the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2026.
Production started on the new series back in August. Lynch joins the cast as a member of the bridge crew and she'll be starring alongside Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, Tig Notaro and others.
More: Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix
The official plot synopsis as listed on IMBD:
"Starfleet cadets navigate friendships, rivalries, and first loves while training to become officers. They face a new threat endangering the Academy and Federation."
There are no known details about Lynch's role in the show outside of what she's told fans directly. The news of her casting comes amid recent rumors that she's expected to return to WWE at or around next year's Royal Rumble.
The Man has not wrestled for WWE since May when she lost a steel cage match to Liv Morgan with the Women's World Championship on the line. Her contract then expired over the summer and she remains a free agent.
It was extremely notable that Becky Lynch was in attendance at a joint WWE Netflix media event in Los Angeles earlier this month. Her appearance only fueled speculation that she'd be returning to wrestling, maybe as soon as the Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (12/16/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Triple H Credits This Controversial Attitude Era Figure For His Current Role
WWE Issues Cody Rhodes Injury Update Following Saturday Night's Main Event