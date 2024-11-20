Rey Mysterio Opens Up About Wrestling Eddie Guerrero At WrestleMania 21
Rey Mysterio is forever grateful for his feud and friendship with Eddie Guerrero.
In a recent interview for Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on his opening match with Guerrero at WrestleMania 21.
“Incredibly thankful for the opportunity. Incredibly thankful with Eddie presenting that opportunity because that is what kicked off our rivalry with Dominik, eventually, coming into the picture. But I've always said that the first match of the night is kind of what kicks off the pace. Eddie and I had a banger that night. I enjoyed it very much. It's one of those that stays dear and close to my heart. It was a different level, man. I loved Eddie so much, and I enjoyed being in the ring with him, and I learned so much every single time I had the opportunity to step in there with him.”
Previously stablemates in the original WCW incarnation of the Latino World Order, Mysterio, a former WWE Champion, won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Guerrero, also a former WWE Champion, in February 2005.
After their match at WrestleMania 21, the duo split as Guerrero turned heel, and matches at 2005’s The Great American Bash and SummerSlam followed. The feud culminated in a storyline that saw Guerrero reveal himself as Dominik Mysterio’s “real” father, which led to a ladder match in which Mysterio prevailed over Guerrero for custody of Dominik on the August 21, 2005 edition of “SmackDown!”
Guerrero died a few months later on November 13, 2005. In addition to his WWE Championship, Guerrero was a former WWE Champion as well as the company’s 11th Triple Crown Champion and 6th Grand Slam Champion.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
