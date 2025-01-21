Rhea Ripley Set To Defend The WWE Women's World Championship Against Nia Jax At Saturday Night's Main Event
Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against WWE Raw's newly minted star Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.
Jax successfully defeated Bayley on the show this week, but brawled with Ripley right after the match. Why? Jax attacked Ripley in the backstage area just as the show was going on the air this week.
Ripley won back the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Liv Morgan on the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix earlier this month. Ripley had to forefit the championship earlier in the year due to injury, which is how Morgan was able to get her hands on it.
Jax was added to the Raw roster last week thanks to the open transfer window that continues to be ongoing in WWE. Jax was the WWE Women's Champion on Smackdown, but Tiffany Stratton took the title from her after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.
Saturday Night's Main Event airs live from San Antonio on Saturday January 25. Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the Royal Rumble ladder match contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.
