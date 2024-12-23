Rob Van Dam Chimes In On Whether An Offseason In WWE Is A Good Idea
Rob Van Dam says that a true offseason in WWE isn't a feasible idea.
During an episode of his 1 Of A Kind Podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed the idea of a offseason for WWE wrestlers, but said one very large issue would keep that from working.
“An offseason for wrestling, you wouldn’t get the same energy out of it, Van Dam said. "I don’t think that wrestlers can take time off. Here’s one of the rules of thumb or expressions in the business. They say that a wrestler’s worst enemy is time off. I’ve always heard that, and I take that to mean, especially from the wrestlers telling me that, that when they stop moving, that’s when all the pain sets in. They’re active, they’re bumping, they’re bumping every night they’re commissioned to go, and then when their job ends or they’re not getting booked or whatever and they stay home, then all of a sudden they’re feeling all the aches and pains, and then it’s not easy to go back and do it again. I think if they continued their lifestyle on the time off, then it could work."- RVD (h/t Fightful)
Rob Van Dam is a WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion and ECW Champion. He recently appeared on an episode of NXT, which took place in the 2300 Arena -- the old ECW stomping grounds in Philadelphia.
On that show, he helped Je'Von Evans pick up a win over Wes Lee. RVD has also wrestled matches for AEW this year. He lost to Swerve Strickland in a Hardcore Match on an episode of AEW Dynamite in January and lost a Trios Match in February. His last AEW match was the High Flying Elimination Fatal Four-Way on the 4/20 edition of AEW Rampage.
