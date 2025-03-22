WWE SmackDown Results [3/21/25]: Reigns, Rollins & Punk Barrel Toward WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk are barreling toward a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.
All three men were under the same roof Friday night as SmackDown invaded the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy and as many expected, things escalated to physicality pretty quickly.
The Tribal Chief was perfectly content with soaking in his acknowledgement from the crowd all night long, but Rollins and Punk were not about to leave Reigns' actions from a few weeks back unaddressed.
Roman Reigns felt he was simply settling scores when got involved in their steel cage match on Monday Night Raw. CM Punk screwed him out of a WWE Championship Match at the Royal Rumble, so he screwed CM Punk. Seth Rollins tried to kill him at the Royal Rumble, so he tried to kill Seth Rollins.
It wasn't so much the actions that Rollins took issue with, but more the timing. The Visionary said Reigns should have let him finish off CM Punk for good, calling him a danger to the future of WWE. When it comes to himself and the Tribal Chief, Rollins said there have been many chapters already written in their story and perhaps it was time for one more.
CM Punk interjected himself into the mix by saying that he didn't screw Roman out of anything at the Rumble, because it's every man for himself. He also brought up the favor that is owed to him by Paul Heyman for joining Team Bloodline at Survivor Series. He then thanked Heyman for delivering his Tribal Chief on a silver platter.
As Reigns turned to look at Heyman, Punk blasted him with the microphone and the brawl was on. Dozens of WWE personnel rushed to the ring to separate all three men as they continued to fight through the chaos. Each one of them taking time to taught the others by pointing at the WrestleMania sign until Reigns blasted Rollins and Punk with the steel ring steps.
It's crystal clear where things are heading at this juncture, although nothing has been made official for WrestleMania 41 at this time. Here's everything else you may have missed Friday night on SmackDown.
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
Randy Orton kicked-off the show to a huge ovation. Before he could speak, Kevin Owens's music hit. KO was out to issue an apology for what he did to Randy months ago. He offered to team up with Orton at WrestleMania 41 and finally win the WWE Tag Team Titles. Randy told his to shove his half hearted apology up his a**. When it comes to WrestleMania, The Viper said he won't team with Owens. Instead he's going to kick his head clean of his shoulders.
Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso defeated Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura after Priest hit South of Heaven on Nakamura. After the match was over McIntyre would jump Priest from behind and repeatedly pummel him over the head. The Scottish Warrior would then deliver a Claymore to the man he claims stole his WrestleMania dreams from him. McIntyre promised to keep putting Priest down until he can't get up anymore.
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair had a split screen interview that very quickly got away from commentator Joe Tessitore. Stratton accused Charlotte of trying to pour cold water all over the hottest thing in WWE, just like she's been prone to do her entire career. The Queen said Tiffany isn't even the hottest thing on SmackDown. Tiffany thinks that just because she has blonde hair and can do a backflip that she's comparable to Charlotte, but Flair said she'll be lucky to have a job when Stratton is her age.
The WWE Women's Champion closed out the interview segment by promising that at WrestleMania 41, Stratton will prove that Charlotte's reign as The Queen is over and that the WWE Universe runs on Tiffy Time.
Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu via DQ to become the No. 1 Contender for the Men's United States Championship. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked Strowman mid-match to cause the disqualification. A livid Fatu still joined in on the post match assault on Strowman until LA Knight came down to help clear the ring. The Megastar then had a stare down with the Monster Among Men. They'll face each other next week with the U.S. Title on the line.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Liv Morgan. When asked why she still had an issue with Jade Cargill after it was revealed that she wasn't the one who attacked her months ago, Morgan said she took it personally that Jade had plenty of time to post on Instagram during her time off but couldn't find the time to clear her name.
A furious Jacob Fatu doesn't appear to love Solo Sikoa very much right now. He got in the face of his former Tribal Chief and sternly told him to stay out of his business when he's in the ring.
Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega in a really competitive contest. Vega was firing on all cylinders in this one and had Niven on the ropes at one point, literally. She connected on a 6-1-9, but a distraction from Alba Fyre on the outside allowed Piper enough time to recover. She dropped the former Queen of the Ring with a big crossbody for the win, much to the delight of Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.
Cathy Kelley caught up with Jade Cargill, who told Naomi to keep her eyes on what happens to Liv Morgan tonight. She said it'll be just a little taste of what Naomi has coming her way.
Another smoke filled vignette aired ahead of the next commercial break. Once again, these are believed to be for a returning Aleister Black.
Liv Morgan defeated Jade Cargill after hitting Oblivion. These ladies were having a great back-and-forth bout, until Naomi got involved. With Raquel distracting the referee, Naomi struck Jade with a Women's Tag Team Title belt. With Cargill stunned and leaning up against the ropes, Morgan ran in to hit her finisher for the win.
Naomi continued the assault on Cargill after the match and ended it by throwing her from the ring onto the announcer's desk. A reenactment of sorts, as were led to believe the shove was similar to Naomi throwing Jade on top of that car back n October.
Cathy Kelly caught up with Drew McIntyre as he was leaving the arena. He said he didn't start things with Damian Priest, but he'll damn sure be happy to end them. He did give Priest some credit for being as tough as he is stupid. He knows Damian will pick himself back up and he can find McIntyre next week in London.
The Street Profits came out with new music and their newly won WWE Tag Team Championships. Ford and Dawkins took a victory lap as they were greeted with loud, "You deserve it" chants. The Profits acknowledged their four year title drought and said they can always count on each other no matter the peaks or valleys that come their way.
There's no time to rest for the new WWE Tag Team Champions as Legado Del Fantasma came out to declare their intention of making their reign a short one. Pretty Deadly then interrupted to remind Santos Escobar that they are the current No. 1 Contenders. After Santos went off on the mic, Ford said if Los Garza were feeling feisty they could come in the ring and fight.
Another quick Rey Fenix vignette aired. This time it's very clear that it is Penta's brother that will soon debut in WWE.
Montez Ford and Angelo defeated Los Garza after Tez hit his sky high frog splash on Angel. The crowd was absolutely on fire for this highly competitive and entertaining tag team match-up. Dawkins took out Berto with a dive on the outside to set up Ford for the finish. Tez tagged himself into the match as Angelo flew by, allowing him to quickly climb to the top rope and hit the splash on Garza for the win.
#DIY ran into Pretty Deadly backstage and offered to help them capture the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown next week, if they promised that Gargano and Ciampa got the next shot at the gold. Elton and Kit gave the former champs a resounding, "NO BOY!"
Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins got into a pull apart brawl to the close the show. Each man pointed at the WrestleMania 41 sign at some point during the exchange. While the match has not yet been made official, it's blatantly obvious that these three men have a date with one another in Las Vegas.
