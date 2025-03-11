Seth Rollins Reveals When He May Retire From WWE
Is Seth Rollins considering retiring from WWE at some point in the near future?
Rollins found himself on the wrong end of the returning Roman Reigns on this week's WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden, as "The Tribal Chief" sought revenge on his former Shield teammate after Rollins attacked Reigns at the Royal Rumble.
Will the attack by Reigns force Rollins to consider retirement? Probably not, but "The Architect" did address his WWE future in a recent interview.
Speaking to WFAN, Rollins opened up on the potential time frame for when he thinks he may hang up the boots as an in-ring competitor, stating that, at least right now, his body is still in great shape.
“I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds alright to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely…I feel good right now. I feel very good.”- Seth Rollins
Rollins also went on to detail his interest in a behind-the-scenes role in WWE with a focus on helping the next generation of talent reach their potential.
“I think I’m more behind-the-scenes guy when it’s time for me to finish up. Like I’d like to be on the other side of it. I don’t want to be like a character in front of it anymore. Once I’m done in the ring, like let me go back, let me help the business. Let me help the young guys and girls, let me do something like that… Yeah, maybe something in the creative department.”- Seth Rollins
The two-time WWE Champion and former World Heavyweight Champion started his WWE journey in 2010 in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).
Before Rollins calls it quits, he'll likely have his sights set on vengeance on Reigns and Punk, with the trio rumored to be headed towards a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.
