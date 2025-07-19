Wrestling On FanNation

Solo Sikoa Arrested, Forced To Defend United States Championship At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Friday Night SmackDown started off with an alleged staged car accident that ultimately led to Solo Sikoa being placed in handcuffs.

Rick Ucchino

Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa / WWE.com

There will be nowhere to run and nowhere to hide for Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam.

Not only will the Men's United States Champion be defending his title against his former enforcer, Jacob Fatu, but both men will be locked inside of a steel cage.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, filling in for SmackDown GM Nick Aldis this week, made the match official Friday night in San Antonio. He did so after Solo allegedly tried to frame the Samoan Werewolf for a hit and run car accident in the parking lot of the Frost Bank Center at the start of SmackDown.

After being cleared by investigators later in the night, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso orchestrated an ambush of Sikoa and his MFT's and they would overcome the 2-on-4 disadvantage with the help a steel chair.

Sikoa fled the ring, but before he could make his escape, he was cut off by Adam Pearce. That's when Solo was informed of his SummerSlam title defense. Pearce said that since Sikoa wanted Fatu locked up so badly, then both men will locked up together at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

MOREHow To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream

The first ever two-night SummerSlam is coming up on Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The United States Championship bout is now the eighth match on the card. Assuming Solo Sikoa makes bail.

Moments after being informed about his Steel Cage Match, Sikoa was placed in handcuffs by San Antonio Police and marched out of the arena for his alleged crimes.

Current WWE SummerSlam Card:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match

The Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Added To WWE SummerSlam

The Latest WWE Chatter On Seth Rollins' Knee Injury

Netflix Reveals WWE Viewership Numbers In The United States And Internationally

CM Punk Reveals Why His Relationship With Triple H Has Improved

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE