Solo Sikoa Arrested, Forced To Defend United States Championship At WWE SummerSlam
There will be nowhere to run and nowhere to hide for Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam.
Not only will the Men's United States Champion be defending his title against his former enforcer, Jacob Fatu, but both men will be locked inside of a steel cage.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, filling in for SmackDown GM Nick Aldis this week, made the match official Friday night in San Antonio. He did so after Solo allegedly tried to frame the Samoan Werewolf for a hit and run car accident in the parking lot of the Frost Bank Center at the start of SmackDown.
After being cleared by investigators later in the night, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso orchestrated an ambush of Sikoa and his MFT's and they would overcome the 2-on-4 disadvantage with the help a steel chair.
Sikoa fled the ring, but before he could make his escape, he was cut off by Adam Pearce. That's when Solo was informed of his SummerSlam title defense. Pearce said that since Sikoa wanted Fatu locked up so badly, then both men will locked up together at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
The first ever two-night SummerSlam is coming up on Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The United States Championship bout is now the eighth match on the card. Assuming Solo Sikoa makes bail.
Moments after being informed about his Steel Cage Match, Sikoa was placed in handcuffs by San Antonio Police and marched out of the arena for his alleged crimes.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match
The Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
