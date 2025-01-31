Wrestling On FanNation

Stephanie McMahon Teases Surprises Expected At The WWE Royal Rumble

What does WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque have up his sleeve for the Royal Rumble this weekend? Stephanie McMahon says fans can expect surprises even she doesn't know about.

Rick Ucchino

What surprises does Triple H have up his sleeve?
What surprises does Triple H have up his sleeve? / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Everyone expects a few surprises to pop up every year during the Royal Rumble. The unpredictability of the annual event has paid a major contribution toward its long-term success.

Stephanie McMahon was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said fans can expect a few twists and turns this Saturday night in Indianapolis, although she was understandably light on the details.

She did say that this year's event has all the ingredients to be a truly special one.

"John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is going to be really meaningful", McMahon said. "I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring, it's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about, and if I did, I wouldn't be allowed to say. I don't know, truthfully. I know some things, but not all things."

Several big-time names have popped up in the rumor mill over the last few weeks, especially when it comes to the Women's Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and AJ Lee have all been mentioned as potential surprise competitors this year. Some of those women are more likely than others to appear.

MORE: What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble

AJ Styles is a name that has been mentioned on the men's side of the equation, but his return all depends on whether he's fully recovered from a foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines since October.

We'll see who Triple H is able to sprinkle into the weekend festivities very shortly, as the Royal Rumble kicks off from Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night at 6pm ET.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

Another WWE Legend Reportedly Contacted For The Royal Rumble

What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE