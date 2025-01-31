Stephanie McMahon Teases Surprises Expected At The WWE Royal Rumble
Everyone expects a few surprises to pop up every year during the Royal Rumble. The unpredictability of the annual event has paid a major contribution toward its long-term success.
Stephanie McMahon was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said fans can expect a few twists and turns this Saturday night in Indianapolis, although she was understandably light on the details.
She did say that this year's event has all the ingredients to be a truly special one.
"John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is going to be really meaningful", McMahon said. "I'm looking forward to Charlotte Flair's return to the ring, it's been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don't even know about, and if I did, I wouldn't be allowed to say. I don't know, truthfully. I know some things, but not all things."
Several big-time names have popped up in the rumor mill over the last few weeks, especially when it comes to the Women's Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and AJ Lee have all been mentioned as potential surprise competitors this year. Some of those women are more likely than others to appear.
MORE: What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
AJ Styles is a name that has been mentioned on the men's side of the equation, but his return all depends on whether he's fully recovered from a foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines since October.
We'll see who Triple H is able to sprinkle into the weekend festivities very shortly, as the Royal Rumble kicks off from Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night at 6pm ET.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Another WWE Legend Reportedly Contacted For The Royal Rumble
What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?