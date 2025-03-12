Swerve Strickland Warned Travis Scott Ahead Of Cody Rhodes Injury
Travis Scott made headlines when he inadvertently injured WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.
Scott appeared alongside The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) in the closing angle of the show that saw John Cena turn heel and attack Rhodes. During the segment, Scott accidentally injured Rhodes, bursting his ear drum.
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland revealed during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that he actually played golf with Scott ahead of his appearance at Elimination Chamber.
Strickland said that Scott was more excited to talk pro wrestling than music, and Strickland said he gave him a warning ahead of his WWE appearance.
“I was on the golf course with Travis not that long ago," Strickland revealed. "He was telling me, ‘I’m excited. I’m training with Booker T. This is going to be wild.’"
Strickland continued, "He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music. I was like, ‘Make sure you take care of yourself and others.’”
Despite the injury that occurred, Strickland appeared to defend his friend from the music industry given the excitement level of the segment, Scott's inexperience, and the Hall of Fame level talent he was surrounded by.
“That’s a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream," Strickland said. "You’re in there with the two biggest icons that we have left. The two biggest icons that have ever done it.
"Of course, you’re excited, and you’re with the world champion. That’s a lot of excitement and pressure. That’s what happens when you get excited with someone who is not in our industry."
