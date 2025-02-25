The Rock Announces His Dog Hobbs Has Died, Pays Tribute
While The Rock may be showing a tough exterior on Smackdown these days, he showed his softer side on social media Tuesday.
Dwayne Johnson took to social media, announcing his dog Hobbs recently died. He posted an emotional tribute to his four-legged friend on Instagram Tuesday morning.
The post reads as followed:
RIP 💔 Hobbs- The Rock
I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night.
Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same.
One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine.
Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again.
🥃💔
#hobbs
Rock recently returned to WWE Friday night, setting the path for the road to WrestleMania. He told WWE Champion Cody Rhodes he wants him to be his champion, and threatened to come for his soul if he did not go along with his plan.
The Rock told Rhodes he has until Elimination Chamber to answer his demands.
