Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why The Rock And Cody Rhodes Don't Need To Wrestle Each Other
After giving Cody Rhodes his flowers during the Raw on Netflix premiere back on January 6, many people thought The Rock had buried the hatchet with the WWE Champion. That their rivalry was over.
The Final Boss had other plans.
During his appearance on the 2/22 episode of SmackDown, The Great One took the WWE Universe on a wild ride as he cut a promo that seamlessly wove his heel and babyface personas together. Keeping the audience guessing as to what he was there in New Orleans to do - other than announce the WrestleMania 42 location.
Fitting enough for a man who was just cast in a Martin Scorsese crime drama, The Rock was there with an offer. Perhaps one The American Nightmare couldn't refuse.
The Final Boss told Rhodes he'd help make him a bigger global Superstar than what he himself has become. He promised to help make the entire Rhodes family dreams and aspirations come true.
In return, all he wants is Cody's soul.
"To bring Cody Rhodes out and offer him this big ideology of, ‘You are our champion and you are amazing, but I want so much more for you.’ At the end, The Final Boss says, ‘I want your soul.’ I think what that does, in this wild and crazy world of pro wrestling, is that... it just becomes something that is unpredictable."
Sitting down for a post SmackDown press conference Friday night as TKO Board Director Dwayne Johnson, The Rock dove further into the mystery of this story that brought him back to WWE programming just weeks out from WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
"In the world of pro wrestling, as we all know, everything will culminate to a match. Whatever happens, it will end up in the ring. What I really love about this rare air space that we’ve gotten to with the character of the Final Boss, it’s like this white whale unicorn in that with Final Boss and Cody Rhodes. It’s not about the WWE Title or having a match or punching, kicking or bleeding that is so part of our world. It never has to culminate to a match."
Essentially if you can't beat 'em, have 'em join you.
The Rock's availability for WrestleMania 41 had been in doubt for the last few months, but according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, moves were made to bring him back into the fold just a few days ago. What his return means for creative plans long-term is still largely unknown.
Just the way The Rock wants it, I'm sure.
Cody Rhodes has until next Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto to give The Rock an answer. Regardless of what the WWE Champion decides to do, during his press conference Friday night, Dwayne Johnson made it sound as though The Rock isn't looking to get physical at this stage in their story.
"That’s a really special place to be," Johnson said. "Creatively and character-wise and how much fun you can have. To be able to have a storyline and two characters who are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, but yet still hold this really unique, compelling, off-putting, kinda weird, he wants his soul, what does that mean? I love it and I loved every moment of it. Cody did too as well. We had a few tequilas after tonight."
The American Nightmare is set to defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. We think. Remember folks. With The Rock around, the card is always subject to change.
