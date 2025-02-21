The Undertaker Reveals The WWE Legend He 'Wouldn't Have P*ssed On If He Was On Fire'
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest WWE legends of all time.
Together, they had some of the most memorable matches in company history. Whether it was their first-ever Hell In A Cell match in October 1997 or their back-to-back WrestleMania classics, it's hard to beat the matches that these two had when they decided to square up in the ring.
That being said, it's no secret that Shawn Michaels was someone who was hard to get along with in the locker rooms back in the 1990s. During a recent interview on Busted Open with Bully Ray, Undertaker opened up about just how little he thought of Michaels personally back then.
MORE: The Rock Says He's Going To "F*** Up Someones Life" On WWE SmackDown Tonight
“It’s the craziest thing and that’s another example of this business," Undertaker explained.
"I tell this story quite a bit. In those early years, up until the time when Shawn took off because he had hurt his back. So WrestleMania...was it 13 (14) when he put Steve over? Then he left. He leaves for five years.
"From that point all the way back to 1990 when I came in. I tell people this all the time. If I was to go backstage and see Shawn Michaels on fire, I wouldn’t piss on him to put him out. I didn’t care for him as a human being. But there’s nobody that I'd rather be in the ring with.
"Now that right there is a huge statement. I’ve been in the ring with greats. I’ve been in there with the Mount Rushmore greats. Shawn had the ability — he could have a five-star match with a broomstick. We just had this magic chemistry that I knew anytime that I was in a match with Shawn, all I had to do was be Undertaker and he was going to be Shawn Michaels and it was just going to go.”
MORE: Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
Michaels and The Undertaker are friendly these days as they later buried the hatchet, a familiar story among those in the industry as Michaels returned as a changed man in his post-1990s run with WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Backstage Frustration Growing Over WWE Women's Division Booking
New Details Emerge On Meeting Between Tony Khan And Shane McMahon
Captain America Director Reveals New Details Of Seth Rollins' Cut Movie Scene