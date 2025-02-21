The Rock Says He's Going To "F*** Up Someones Life" On WWE SmackDown Tonight
Yesterday, The Rock and WWE announced on social media that he would be making an appearance on SmackDown.
In the post shared to social media, he said: "Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork."
Later that night, The Rock commented on his post, revealing that he had a gift for New Orleans (reportedly WrestleMania 42) and was looking to "f*** up someone's life.
“The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fuck up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. #smackdown”- The Rock
Just who he's referring to is unknown. Is The Rock looking to reinsert himself into The Bloodline drama? Does he still have beef with Cody Rhodes?
The Rock last appeared in WWE for the January Raw on Netflix premiere. During the show he apparently buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes and placed the Ula Fala around the neck of Roman Reigns. Maybe this was all a ruse.
Or perhaps he's got business left with John Cena or wants Jey Uso's spot at WrestleMania? We'll just need to wait and see.
