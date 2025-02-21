The Rock To Announce WrestleMania 42 Location Tonight On WWE Smackdown [Report]
Last night, WWE and The Rock announced he would be on tonight's episode of SmackDown. In the posts shared to various social media platforms, Rock wrote:
Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork.
Now, according to a new report from wrestling insider account WrestleVotes, The Rock is set to officially announce that WrestleMania 42 will be coming to New Orleans next year.
All signs out of ‘The Big Easy’ this morning point to The Rock officially announcing that WrestleMania 42 is coming to New Orleans next year.- WrestleVotes on X
The Rock last appeared on WWE programming back in January for the Raw on Netflix premiere. During the show he seemingly buried the hatchet with rival Cody Rhodes while also placing the Ula Fala around the neck of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
