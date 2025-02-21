Wrestling On FanNation

The Rock To Announce WrestleMania 42 Location Tonight On WWE Smackdown [Report]

SI Wrestling Staff

The Final Boss is back!
The Final Boss is back! / WWE.com

Last night, WWE and The Rock announced he would be on tonight's episode of SmackDown. In the posts shared to various social media platforms, Rock wrote:

Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork.

MORE: WWE SmackDown Preview (2/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Now, according to a new report from wrestling insider account WrestleVotes, The Rock is set to officially announce that WrestleMania 42 will be coming to New Orleans next year.

All signs out of ‘The Big Easy’ this morning point to The Rock officially announcing that WrestleMania 42 is coming to New Orleans next year.

WrestleVotes on X

The Rock last appeared on WWE programming back in January for the Raw on Netflix premiere. During the show he seemingly buried the hatchet with rival Cody Rhodes while also placing the Ula Fala around the neck of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Backstage Frustration Growing Over WWE Women's Division Booking

New Details Emerge On Meeting Between Tony Khan And Shane McMahon

Mick Foley Shares The Reason All Wrestlers Should Be Thankful For AEW

The Rock To Star In Martin Scorsese Crime Drama With Leonardo DiCaprio And Emily Blunt

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

Home/WWE