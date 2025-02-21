The Rock Set For WWE SmackDown Appearance This Friday
WWE fans will get an appearance from The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) this Friday night during SmackDown on the USA Network.
Less than 24 hours before this week's SmackDown goes on the air, Dwayne Johnson himself revealed the news on his official social media accounts.
He wrote, "Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork."
The Rock appeared during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere back on January 6. During that show, he seemingly buried the hatchet with his former blood rival, Cody Rhodes, and seemed to be out of sync from where his character was leading up to WrestleMania 40 less than one year earlier.
We also saw The Rock place the ula fala around the neck of Roman Reigns after he defeated Solo Sikoa on the same show, seemingly ending any intrigue into his future with the Bloodline storyline. Though in pro wrestling, a swerve is always just around the corner.
It remains to be seen if WWE has indeed dropped all creative plans for him moving forward as it pertains to his character inside the ring. Perhaps we'll get some insight into his direction on SmackDown this week.
Per WWE:
"Strap in," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant."
