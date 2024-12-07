Three WWE Superstars Out Indefinitely Following Survivor Series: WarGames
It turns out that the men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series was even more violent than initially thought.
Reports had surfaced after last Saturday's Premium Live Event that Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso had suffered injuries, both after having leapt from the top of the steel cage and came crashing down through tables. Unfortunately, one other Superstar wasn't able to escape WarGames unscathed.
At the start of SmackDown Friday night, Michael Cole announced on commentary that Tonga Loa of the Bloodline tore his biceps and will be out of action indefinitely.
Cole also confirmed that 'Big' Bronson Reed suffered a broken ankle and is set to undergo surgery next week, as both Fightful Select and PWInsider had reported earlier in the day Friday. A video replay of Reed's massive Tsunami attempt was shown during the broadcast and the end result was not for the faint of heart to rewatch in slow motion.
Finally, it was confirmed that Jimmy Uso has a broken toe. Both Jimmy and Bronson Reed are also considered to be out of action indefinitely.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish everyone a speedy recovery.
