Three WWE Superstars Out Indefinitely Following Survivor Series: WarGames

Bronson Reed was one of three WWE Superstars to suffer a significant injury at Survivor Series: WarGames

Rick Ucchino

WWE.com

It turns out that the men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series was even more violent than initially thought.

Reports had surfaced after last Saturday's Premium Live Event that Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso had suffered injuries, both after having leapt from the top of the steel cage and came crashing down through tables. Unfortunately, one other Superstar wasn't able to escape WarGames unscathed.

At the start of SmackDown Friday night, Michael Cole announced on commentary that Tonga Loa of the Bloodline tore his biceps and will be out of action indefinitely.

Bloodline
Tonga Loa will be out of action for a while after WarGames / WWE

Cole also confirmed that 'Big' Bronson Reed suffered a broken ankle and is set to undergo surgery next week, as both Fightful Select and PWInsider had reported earlier in the day Friday. A video replay of Reed's massive Tsunami attempt was shown during the broadcast and the end result was not for the faint of heart to rewatch in slow motion.

Finally, it was confirmed that Jimmy Uso has a broken toe. Both Jimmy and Bronson Reed are also considered to be out of action indefinitely.

We here at The Takedown on SI wish everyone a speedy recovery.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk.

