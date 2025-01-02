WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch WrestleMania 41 Plans
Becky Lynch is reportedly set for major plans at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year.
Wrestlevotes is reporting that Lynch is set to return soon and that upon her return, "high level" plans will be set in motion for her at WrestleMania 41.
Sources confirm Becky Lynch’s impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins.
Becky Lynch has been away from WWE since June. Her contract expired at that time and the former women's champion decided to take some time away from wrestling.
Lynch wrestled and lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Soon after, she won the vacant WWE Women's World Championship, but then lost that to Liv Morgan. Her last match for WWE was a cage match against Morgan.
While away from WWE, Lynch landed an acting role in the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy television series that is set to hit Paramount Plus sometime in 2026.
WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.
Lynch is featured in the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere trailer, so rumors continue to run rampant that she'll make her return on that show. Raw will premiere on Netflix on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
