Tiffany Stratton Ready To Make History At WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia
WWE made waves earlier this month when they announced that for the first time in company history WrestleMania would leave North American and emanate from Saudi Arabia in 2027.
While that announcement was met with some mixed reviews from WWE fans, WWE talent have been mostly positive about the opportunity. Especially the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.
In an interview with Going Ringside, Stratton spoke openly about how excited she was for that event. Why? Because she says she's ready to make history.
“I’m excited. The last time we were there I believe, we went on this little safari adventure, and I hope we get to do that again because that was super fun. I think Bianca mentioned women are making history over there, and I can't wait to be a part of that myself. So, I'm super excited and I can't wait."- Tiffany Stratton (h/t Wrestlepurist)
WWE and Saudi Arabia have been in partnership since 2018. The company first ran in the country in 2018 and have gone back multiple times every year since then. That partnership is now set to expand.
Typically, the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia have been spot shows that run tangent to main WWE PLE's. However, that's changing. Next year, WWE will begin to bring the premiere shows to the country. In 2026, the Royal Rumble will take place in Saudi Arabia, leading up to WrestleMania 43 the following year in 2027.
WWE Touts Being History Makers In Saudi Arabia
Because of the controversial policies in Saudi Arabia, WWE has been adamant about using their partnership to change things for the better. A lot of that change has come in the form of trying to advance the rights of women in the country.
When WWE first started to do shows in Saudi Arabia, women were not allowed to perform. Now, multiple women's matches take place on each show. The first-ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia took place in 2019. Natalya wrestled Lacey Evans and was victorious via submission.
The last WWE show in Saudi Arabia was Night of Champions on June 28. The main event of that show was a nostalgia match between John Cena and CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena was victorious.
As for Tiffany Stratton, she's set for a busy week. On Friday, she's scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match.
