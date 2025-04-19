Tommaso Ciampa Shares Gnarly Cut Images After Fall Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania
Much like how The Undertaker's iconic streak ended at WrestleMania 11 years ago, another iconic streak has come to a close WrestleMania weekend.
That is, of course, Tommaso Ciampa rocking one of wrestling's best beards.
While the former WWE Tag Team Champion will have to make sure he doesn't get busted open in next week's TLC match for the titles on Smackdown, he has to actually heal up beforehand. That's because he received a gnarly wound following a fall Saturday morning.
As a result, he had to shave his massive beard to get stitched up. Ciampa took to Instagram to share pictures of the wound, and what he looks like now. Forewarning, some of the images are graphic.
Ciampa noted he is ultimately okay despite the wound, and appeared to make light of the injury.
DIY won't be competing on the WrestleMania card, but will be in the aforementioned TLC match on Smackdown next Friday. This would have been its second appearance on a Mania show, following up last year's appearance in the six-pack ladder match that separated the pair of tag titles onto different brands.
There is no timetable set for the return of Ciampa's iconic beard at this particular moment, unfortunately.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rey Mysterio Suffers Injury On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown
Randy Orton Issues Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 41 With Returning Star Unlikely To Answer