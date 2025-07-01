Triple H Reveals Official WWE Evolution 2 Poster
Triple H has revealed the poster for the upcoming all-women’s WWE Evolution 2 PLE in Atlanta.
The event is set to make its return on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which comes a little less than seven years after the inaugural Evolution show in 2018.
That show featured a host of current WWE superstars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Bella, while Rhea Ripley competed on the pre-show.
And now, the WWE Chief Content Officer has revealed the official poster for Evolution 2, which features a host of the top women’s stars in WWE.
Ripley, Lynch, Flair, SKY, Naomi, Bianca Belair are featured prominently, with a mix of other talents such as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill, Nikki Bella, and more included.
Belair is currently sidelined due to injury, and is so is the absent Morgan, who saw her tag team title be handed to Roxanne Perez on this week’s Raw. Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Evolution against a team from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.
The Women’s World Championship Match was also made official on Raw, as Ripley is set to challenge SKY for the title.
Other announced matches include Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace, and a Battle Royal for a shot at a women’s world championship at Clash in Paris next month.
If you’re interested in SmackDown spoilers, another championship match has also been made official for Evolution.
