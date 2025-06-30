New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned, Title Match Set For Evolution
A decision has finally be made about the future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Reigning champion Liv Morgan is set to miss months action after undergoing successful shoulder surgery this past week, and her faithful Judgment Day cohort Finn Balor took it upon himself to make sure that those titles stayed in the club house.
Moments after Balor and JD McDonagh captured the World Tag Team Championships from the New Day, Balor approached Raw GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis backstage with a suggestion.
Finn said it wouldn't be fair to Raquel Rodriguez to strip her of the Women's Tag Team Titles and that it would be much better to have Roxanne Perez fill in for Liv while she's on injured reserve.
Pearce and Aldis agreed to those terms after a brief conference, but said that Raquel and Roxanne would have to prove that they deserved to be called WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Pearce said that Judgment Day will defend the gold in two weeks at WWE Evolution against a team from Raw, SmackDown and NXT in Fatal 4-Way.
MORE: How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
WWE Evolution is coming up on Sunday, July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Current WWE Evolution Card:
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TBD Raw Tag Team vs. TBD SmackDown Tag Team vs. TBD NXT Tag Team for the Women's Tag Team Championships
